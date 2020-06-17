Doug Pederson: Opportunity to sign veteran RB slipped through our fingers

Getty Images

The Eagles have been linked with a few veteran running backs this offseason and it sounds like they were trying to sign one of them before that back opted for another option.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson didn’t identify the player that the team was targeting during an appearance on WIP, but did say they’re no longer available.

“We had the opportunity to possibly grab a player and he slipped through our fingers,” Pederson said, via NJ.com.

Carlos Hyde signed with the Seahawks in May and there was word of Eagles interest, so it’s a decent bet that he was the player that Pederson and company were targeting. Reports have indicated Devonta Freeman and LeSean McCoy are also on the radar, although nothing appears to be brewing with either player.