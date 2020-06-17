Every player on both teams kneels as Premier League returns to action

Getty Images

Premier League soccer returned today after shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the game began both teams made a brief demonstration in support of the worldwide protests that began after the killing of George Floyd.

Every player on both teams, Aston Villa and Sheffield United, kneeled as the game began. All of the players have “Black Lives Matter” on the backs of their jerseys, where their names would usually be.

Premier League games are being played without fans in the stands, and there was none of the usual pregame pageantry.

Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem before 49ers games in 2016 to protest racism and police brutality. The death of Floyd has resulted in renewed attention to police killings of black men, and large numbers of NFL players are likely to kneel during the national anthem when the 2020 season begins.