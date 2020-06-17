Falcons taking Juneteenth holiday

Getty Images

Atlanta has been the backdrop for the most recent wave of protests over racial inequality and police brutality, and now the team there will take Friday off as a holiday.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons are taking Friday off as an organization for Juneteenth, the recognition of the emancipation of slaves after the Civil War.

The NBA’s Atlanta Hawks are also declaring Friday a holiday, and the Falcons join a growing list of NFL teams and the league office in honoring the occasion.

Atlanta has had a renewed wave of marches after last weekend’s police shooting of Rayshard Brooks, and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan added his voice to the list of those critical of local law enforcement.