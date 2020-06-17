Giants were aware of previous DUI arrest for Aldrick Rosas

Getty Images

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested for a hit and run on Monday, and it wasn’t his first incident.

Rosas was also arrested for driving under the influence in 2016, and the Giants “were aware of a prior arrest prior to him joining us”, a source told Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media.

In that case, Rosas pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 and was sentenced to 30 months of probation.

The report on Rosas’ Monday arrest says he was driving erratically at 100 miles an hour when he ran a red light and hit a pickup truck. He tried to drive away but his car was inoperable so he left on foot, the report says.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Rosas had a shaky 2019 season but the Giants still had enough faith in him to sign him to a one-year, $3.259 million restricted free agent tender. He is currently the only kicker on the Giants’ roster.