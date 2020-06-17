Giants will observe Juneteenth as staff holiday

Getty Images

The Giants are the latest NFL teams to announce that their offices will be closed on Friday in observation of Juneteenth.

“In honor of Juneteenth, our offices will be closed on Friday. This is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, and the Giants will recognize June 19 as a holiday,” an email from Giants ownership to staff said, via NorthJersey.com. “We hope all of you and your families are doing well and continuing to stay safe.”

Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It is observed each year on June 19 because that was the date in 1865 when Union soldiers delivered the news to previously enslaved people in Texas that the Civil War was over and they were free.

The league office has announced it will close in observance of Juneteenth, and so have the Texans, Lions, Broncos, Chiefs, Cowboys and Panthers. Given the significance of the moment — not to mention what a slow time it is in the NFL — it would be appropriate for all 32 teams to close their offices on Friday, but so far most have not announced plans to do so.