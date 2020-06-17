Jaguars give employees Friday off, provide Juneteenth resources

Getty Images

The Jaguars are giving employees off Friday to commemorate Juneteenth, but that’s not all the team is doing.

The Jaguars are encouraging employees to use the day as more than a paid holiday.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars will close their offices for a day of observation in honor of Juneteenth. Employees have been encouraged to take this day to learn about Juneteenth and race relations, to visit places in Jacksonville that are important to the heritage of the local black community, and to support black-owned businesses.

“All employees were provided resources on the history of Juneteenth, a list of local experiences in Jacksonville that bring the heritage of the black community in the city to life and a list of black-owned businesses that they can patronize.”

Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who write an op-ed against racism two weeks ago, met with players, coaches and other staff members on a video call last week to get advice on a plan for action for the franchise, John Reid of jacksonville.com reports.