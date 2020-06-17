Jets will close offices in observation of Juneteenth

Getty Images

The NFL announced last week that league offices would be closed this Friday in observation of Juneteenth and the list of NFL teams following suit continues to grow on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have informed team employees that they would be closing on Friday, June 19 in commemoration of the holiday. The Giants, Buccaneers, Falcons and Washington all announced that they would be doing the same on Wednesday.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery. Union general Gordon Granger issued an order in Texas freeing all previously enslaved people on June 19, 1865.

More than a third of the league’s teams have now announced closures for the holiday and it seems likely that others will follow suit given how things have gone this week.