Kareem Jackson tests positive for COVID-19

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is the latest NFL player to test positive for COVID-19.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jackson has tested positive, and has “cold-like symptoms, but expects to make a full recovery.”

The 32-year-old Jackson joins teammate Von Miller, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Rams center Brian Allen as known cases of the virus among players, though other members of the Cowboys and Texans have.

His diagnosis is a particular concern since he was one of the Broncos players to march in Denver to protest racial inequality and police brutality earlier this month, in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Whether Jackson contracted the virus during that time is unclear, but the danger of large gatherings has been made clear by the CDC. That underscores the reality that when training camps open, there will be more positive tests, as teams bring up to 90 players plus coaches and staff togther.