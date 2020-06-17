Kyler Murray will get his receivers together soon for throwing session

Getty Images

Kyler Murray has remained inside his house in the Dallas area for most of the past three months save for his workouts.

“I was built for the quarantine life,” the Cardinals quarterback said Wednesday during a Zoom call, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “I don’t really go outside anyway, other than working out and throwing the football.”

Murray has worked out four times a week, lifting, running and throwing. He has not had an issue getting receivers to work with him.

But Murray does plan to get his Cardinals receivers together “pretty soon here.”

“I live, breathe and eat football so me personally, I can’t wait to get out there with the guys,” Murray said.

He has lost time with new receiver DeAndre Hopkins, whom the Cardinals acquired in a trade with the Texans.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kinsbury has insisted he is unconcerned about Murray not getting the on-field work he normally would have in the offseason program. Murray said he doesn’t see the lack of reps hindering his progress.

“I learn football any type of way,” Murray said. “It just comes natural to me. Whether we are on the field or watching it, I got the points. Sometimes it sucks watching it because we looked so bad at times. It was frustrating. . . . We’ll get on the field eventually. I’m not too worried about missing this offseason as far as the reps go. Although it definitely would’ve helped.”