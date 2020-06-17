Kyler Murray will kneel for the national anthem

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has found his voice.

The second-year quarterback had much to say Wednesday about social injustice and police brutality. He is hopeful change is happening.

“I hope so, first of all,” Murray said in a video call with reporters, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “My generation, we’re so diverse. . . . My parents’ generation grew up in segregated times, and now it’s all coming together. I feel like it’s tough, but I do feel like we’ll see change.

“There is a lot of hate in this world, but at the same time, what’s happening and what we’re seeing right now, it’s huge. I don’t condone rioting and stuff like that, but the peaceful protests I think they’re great. They’re amazing. I think that’s just the start of it. . . . Whether it takes years, I feel like we’re getting there. At least we’re making a step toward it.”

Murray made it clear he will show his support of the protests by kneeling for the national anthem this season.

“I’ll be kneeling,” Murray said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “I stand for what’s right. That’s the bottom line. I call it like I see it. What’s been going on is completely wrong. I’ll definitely be taking a knee.”