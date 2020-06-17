Kyler Murray will kneel for the national anthem

Posted by Charean Williams on June 17, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has found his voice.

The second-year quarterback had much to say Wednesday about social injustice and police brutality. He is hopeful change is happening.

“I hope so, first of all,” Murray said in a video call with reporters, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “My generation, we’re so diverse. . . . My parents’ generation grew up in segregated times, and now it’s all coming together. I feel like it’s tough, but I do feel like we’ll see change.

“There is a lot of hate in this world, but at the same time, what’s happening and what we’re seeing right now, it’s huge. I don’t condone rioting and stuff like that, but the peaceful protests I think they’re great. They’re amazing. I think that’s just the start of it. . . . Whether it takes years, I feel like we’re getting there. At least we’re making a step toward it.”

Murray made it clear he will show his support of the protests by kneeling for the national anthem this season.

“I’ll be kneeling,” Murray said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “I stand for what’s right. That’s the bottom line. I call it like I see it. What’s been going on is completely wrong. I’ll definitely be taking a knee.”

5 responses to “Kyler Murray will kneel for the national anthem

  1. Might as well cancel the Anthem. It’s going to be about who kneels and nothing else.

  2. Now that the NFL isn’t going to try to twist this into something it isn’t, maybe some of the fans will join in. I’m not holding my breath, though. This is about systematic change for a system that has been able to cover up its racist behavior. It’s no different than the way the catholic church covered up its pedophile problem for years and years. The majority of police and priests are good people. The problem is that both systems cover up their bad behavior from the top down rather than address and punish it. Both groups have way too many self-righteous people at the top that are more worried with appearance than their oath and duty.

  3. First become a good player THEN your words and actions will carry more weight.
    If he ends up being just average, this could be used against him in a few years.

  5. Best way to resolve this is to no longer play the national anthem before (or during) the game.

    Then the players that want to protest can do it on their OWN time…not while they’re at WORK.

