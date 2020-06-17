Mark Davis gives blessing to idea of Colin Kaepernick signing

Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis says he would have no issue with his football operation signing Colin Kaepernick.

According to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com, Davis said he has been completely OK with the idea of the Raiders adding Kaepernick to their roster since he became a free agent after the 2016 season. However, it would fall upon his football leadership to decide it’s a move they would want to make.

“Since 2017, I’ve told the coaches and general managers that if they want to hire Colin Kaepernick, they have my blessing,” Davis said.

In the four years Kaepernick has been without a gig, signing Kaepernick apparently has not been something that has been desired by general managers Reggie McKenzie and Mike Mayock, or head coaches Jack Del Rio and Jon Gruden. It’s not likely to change currently either as Marcus Mariota is a capable backup option for starter Derek Carr and Gruden has seemed to have a soft spot for third-stringer Nathan Peterman.

Gruden said two years ago he thought Kaepernick would be signed soon. That clearly didn’t come to fruition as he not been on a team in four years.

There haven’t been many comments from owners about Kaepernick recently since the current moment brought his stance against police brutality back into focus. Davis is one to at least express an openness to the idea of Kaepernick even if the reality of him signing doesn’t seem probable. It’s yet to be seen if Roger Goodell’s encouraging of teams to sign Kaepernick will ultimately pay off with a job offer.