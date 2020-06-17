NFL chief medical officer: COVID-19 protocols “won’t feel normal” because they aren’t

Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the protocols the league has devised in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19 when players are back in team facilities are “humanly impossible” to enact given the nature of the game of football, but the NFL’s top medical advisor’s message is that teams are going to have to figure it out.

Harbaugh said that he’s “a little frustrated” by the way the league has handled the preparation of those guidelines. Others have also raised questions about how to implement testing and other parts of the plan while the NFLPA pointed out that the union had not agreed to the protocols distributed by the league.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills acknowledged on Wednesday, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, that moving forward with the season while taking steps to ensure social distancing around teams “won’t feel normal because it won’t be normal.” He added that creative solutions will be needed to both move forward with the season and keep people healthy.

Sills reiterated that building a bubble around the league, as the NBA is aiming to do in Orlando, isn’t feasible and that education, testing and contract tracing will be essential to the league’s operations.