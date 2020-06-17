Packers will observe Juneteenth by closing facilities

Getty Images

Another NFL team has announced its plans to close their offices in observance of Juneteenth on Friday.

The Packers joined with more than 20 other clubs in announcing that they’ll be closed for business on June 19. The NFL announced the same decision for their operations last week.

“The Packers will be observing Juneteenth and taking the opportunity to reflect on our own roles and opportunities to further our awareness of racial injustices and inequities and what we can do to affect positive change in our communities,” Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement.

The Packers added that they will make the observance of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, an annual event.