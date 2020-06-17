President says Colin Kaepernick “wasn’t playing up to snuff”

For the second time in less than a year, the President has said publicly that he has no issue with Colin Kaepernick playing in the NFL, as long as Kaepernick deserves it. And in explaining that caveat, Donald Trump implies that football reasons, and only football reasons, have kept Kaepernick out.

If he deserves it, he should,” Trump told Scott Thuman of ABC7 regarding Kaepernick’s potential place on an NFL franchise. But then Trump added this: “If he has the playing ability. He started off great and then he didn’t end up very great in terms as a player.”

The Commander-in-Chief then takes a swing at being a football evaluator.

“He was terrific in his rookie year, I think he was very good in his second year and then something happened,” Trump said.

Actually, Kaepernick didn’t play at all as a rookie. In his second year, he became the starter after Alex Smith suffered a concussion. Kaepernick then nearly led the 49ers to a Super Bowl win. Kaepernick played very well in his third season, earning a significant second contract in June 2014.

Then came a three-year revolving door for the 49ers and Kaepernick, with Jim Harbaugh’s tumultuous last year followed by the only year of Jim Tomsula (who never should have been the head coach) and the only year of Chip Kelly (who never should have been the head coach). Kaepernick emerged from the Tomsula debacle with injuries that required three different surgeries, Kaepernick wasn’t physically ready for the start of the 2016 season, and when he was healthy he replaced Blaine Gabbert and started 11 games. After the 49ers hired Kyle Shanahan, the new regime decided that Kaepernick didn’t fit the offense, and if he hadn’t opted out of his contract the 49ers would have cut him.

“[H]is playing wasn’t up to snuff,” Trump nevertheless said of Kaepernick. “The answer is absolutely I would, as far as kneeling, I would love to see him get another shot. But obviously, he has to be able to play well. If he can’t play well, I think it would be very unfair.”

The notion that Kaepernick isn’t good enough to be on a team isn’t good enough to explain three years of unemployment. The league shunned him in 2017, and the President’s “son-of-a-bitch” assault on kneelers guaranteed that the cold shoulder would continue. Only now, in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, does the ice seem to be thawing on the possibility of Kaepernick getting a chance to return as a backup.

This isn’t the first time Trump has said something like this.

Only if he’s good enough,” Trump said of Kaepernick in August 2019 during one of his South Lawn pre-Marine One press conferences. “If he’s good enough. . . . And I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners. If he’s good enough, they’d sign him. So if he’s good enough — I know these people — they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.”

So, basically, the President is trying to help the NFL make its collective case that Kaepernick hasn’t had a job because he doesn’t deserve one, not because he wrongfully has been denied one. To the extent the NFL wants to break with the man who continues to bristle at kneeling during the anthem as “disrespect” of all things Americans, signing Kaepernick would be the ultimate way to show that the belief that Kaepernick isn’t “up to snuff” isn’t “up to snuff.”

  1. Sir, he played in the Super Bowl… you can’t be God-awful and make it there.

  2. I know the answer to this question is that people will say they are not, BUT, if you voted for this guy you should really be ashamed of yourself.

  3. When Kaepernick quit playing in 2016, Anquan Boldin and others publicly criticized Kaepernick for playing poorly.

  4. So what’s the argument here? That he should be given a job even if he doesn’t deserve it based on his playing ability? I’m not sure how you can disagree with anything Trump said here, but I know people will find a way.

  5. The truth is a bitter friend

    If Colin had Aaron Rodgers’ talent he would have never missed a game

  9. lifeistoughtrustmeimadolphinsfan says:
    June 17, 2020 at 4:58 pm
    Sir, he played in the Super Bowl… you can’t be God-awful and make it there.

    9 10 Rate This
    ____________________________________________________

    Trent Dilfer says hello.

  10. Not true. He had a 90 QB rating w/ 16 TDs vs 4 Ints. (on a bad team) He should be playing and starting on several teams.

  11. Forty-Five commenting on Kap…because, it’s not like he’s got anything else on his plate currently.

  12. Well, if no team signs Kap now then we know he sucks. If a team does sign him then we will get the chance to see for ourselves if he still has anything in the tank.

    My guess is that no team will be able to “come to terms “ with him because he will want more than Dak. If he is willing to sign a one year contract for the vet minimum then maybe he gets his shot.

  13. Don’t tell me Kaepernick isn’t good enough to play and then try to justify why Nathan Peterman still has a job. Peterman once threw FIVE interception in HALF a game. Kaepernick has never thrown 3 (or more) in an entire game only three times in his career (as far as I can tell).

  14. blkdogcreative says:
    June 17, 2020 at 5:14 pm
    Not true. He had a 90 QB rating w/ 16 TDs vs 4 Ints. (on a bad team) He should be playing and starting on several teams.

    Kaep’s own teammates were publicly criticizing him for poor play during the 2016 season.

  15. OBP says:
    June 17, 2020 at 5:10 pm
    lifeistoughtrustmeimadolphinsfan says:
    June 17, 2020 at 4:58 pm
    Sir, he played in the Super Bowl… you can’t be God-awful and make it there.

    9 10 Rate This
    ____________________________________________________

    Trent Dilfer says hello.

    So does Rex grossman

  16. “The Commander-in-Chief then takes a swing at being a football evaluator.”

    So?…..Is this observation supposed to mean something?….I’d venture to say that every person who visits this site, as well the writers of this site, consider themselves to be somewhat of a football evaluator.

  17. “I think he was something like 1-10 in his last 11 games.”

    So was Nathan Peterman, Mike Glennon, Geno Smith, etc. And they’ve been scrubs since Day 1. Hey thanks for playing.

  19. Regardless of his stance, he deserved a chance to compete for a roster spot over the course of the past few years.

    In a league where retreads are able to get compensated nicely for adequate backup work, he should have been employed. If he does get signed, he needs to know that the bar will be set for him to a) succeed and be the feel good story of the NFL season b) struggle and prove the naysayers correct or c) struggle and have built in excuses as to why he is struggling.

    His stance was an divisive, unpopular one and that in turn, lead teams to avoid wanting to bring the “circus to town”. The circus will follow whatever team that signs him and they have to ask themselves, “was it worth it”?

  20. Here goes a riddle…Mike Glennon. Here is another riddle Mitchell Trubisky. Want the greatest riddle ever…MATT SCHAUB. Have another riddle just in case those don’t make you laugh…Geno Smith. How about Colt McCoy. How about a retro riddle from a year ago…Marc Sanchez. We can do this all day.

  21. Some of you are going a little overboard trying to defend what Trump said. I think we can all safely say if Kaepernick didn’t deserve to be a starter he was at least good enough to be a backup on a team. Especially the way the quarterback position is going in recent years he is a good fit for many offenses. It is a joke to say otherwise, just look at quarterback rosters around the league.

  22. His last season he was coming off three surgeries that left him 30 pounds lighter and with a weak arm from the shoulder surgery… His QBR that year would have landed him 21st last year… He is now healthy and gained his playing weight back… and he is still better than a few of the starting QB’s in the league right now.

  23. people keep naming other qbs in the league like nathan peterman, geno smith etc. Kaep made it clear in the beginning of all this that he didn’t want to be a backup. And the “He played in a superbowl” thing is just as ignorant. Hes not talented enough to be a starting qb

  24. Does anyone know how Joe Flacco is still in the league since we are all being “fair” here. How is Nathan Peterman still in the nfl? Peterman once threw more yards and tds to the other team than his own when Peterman was in buffalo. How is Matt Schaub still in the league? Schaub once threw pick 6s in 7 straight games. Nobody can name a pro bowler from that 2016 niners team Kaep played on. You might catch a stroke trying to convince someone that Blaine Gabbert was a better option. Why is Gabbet still in the league..what about Blake Bortles. Some of you need to realize that red maga hat clashes with your team colors. Be smart.

  25. I would love to see him get another shot. But obviously, he has to be able to play well. If he can’t play well, I think it would be very unfair.”
    ——
    Can’t believe I’m about to type this, but I agree with Donald Trump.

  26. He sucked and lost his job to Blaine Gabbert. Then he opted out of a $13 million dollar contact. Then he turned down 4 offers because they weren’t $20 mil a year. Then just last year the NFL gives him a tryout in front of scouts then he at the last minute backs out to hold his own work out at some random high school.

  27. Mark Rypien, Earl Morrall, Rex Grossman, Jeff Hostetler,David Woodley, Trent Dilfer, Tony Eason…………….proof the “he started in a Superbowl” argument is trash…

  28. To anyone naming QBs like Geno, Mitch, Schaub etc… they all have one thing in common… SLIGHTLY less skill than Kaep but they all accept that they are backups where Kaep refuses to and none are a distraction (with given the hoards of reporters and questions EVERY player would have to deal with given his presence…)

  29. Of course Kaepernick, if he wants, is good enough to get on a roster in this league. There is a lot of really bad QB out there. He is better, more ready to play than any backup to Burrow in Cincy, I know that for a fact.

    Those that say he doesn’t have the skill to be in the NFL are just lying and have a different agenda.

    He’ll have to prove he can start after such a long time off though.

  30. The reason kap doesn’t have a job is because hes not good enough to warrant the attention he brings to a team.

    sure he is prob better than a peterman or a geno, etc, but those guys arent bring a distraction that having a high profile person around the team brings, and hes not that much better at this stage than those guys.

  31. Kap has enough talent to be a backup QB. His issue is no team wants the distractionS he brings. If he can really take a team to the Super Bowl then he will find a spot.

  32. Curtis35w makes a good point with one amendment: Mark Rypien was the Super Bowl MVP. And his 1991 season was truly phenomenal as the Redskins set an NFL scoring record that year and Ryp nearly won the NFL Season MVP award. He was Super Bowl hero and should not be lumped in with the Rex Grossmans and Tony Easons of the world.

