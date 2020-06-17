Rams paying for employees’ meals at black-owned businesses Friday

Getty Images

A handful of teams already had given their employees every Friday off until training camp. One of those was the Rams.

That means Rams employees already were off on Juneteenth.

Thus, COO Kevin Demoff took the team’s commemoration of Juneteenth a step further. Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports that the Rams sent employees lists of black-owned Los Angeles restaurants, promising to reimburse any meals they eat there Friday.

The Rams also will reimburse employees for any books written by black authors they buy Friday.

Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.