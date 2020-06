Getty Images

The Saints are the latest team to announce they are giving employees Friday off.

Owner Gayle Benson and president Dennis Lauscha made the decision to recognize Juneteenth as a company holiday last week, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports. Offices of the Saints and Pelicans will close.

That makes at least 18 teams that will acknowledge the holiday, and it’s likely more with some not announcing.

Juneteenth marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.