Saints OC: Jameis Winston smart, sharp, asking the right questions

Posted by Josh Alper on June 17, 2020, 7:14 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jameis Winston hasn’t had a chance to work with the Saints on the field this offseason, but the quarterback has found a way to make a positive impression on offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.

Carmichael had a conference call with reporters on Tuesday and many of the questions dealt with the members of the team’s quarterback room. The nature of those questions varied whether they were about Drew Brees, Taysom Hill or Winston with queries concerning Winston having a lot to do with whether Carmichael thinks the team can fix the turnover issues that left Winston to take a backup job this offseason.

Carmichael said he thinks “we can make improvements” once they get on the field and part of the reason for that is because of how engaged Winston has been in the team’s remote work over the last few months.

“I think he’s a talented football player and he’s done a lot of great things in this league already and we’re excited to have him,” Carmichael said. “Just in these meetings that we’ve been having with these virtual meetings, the one thing that stands out to me right away is that he’s sharp, he’s smart, he has asked the right questions. And so he has that experience and he’s got the ability, you see him throw the ball down field, he’s got excellent arm strength. So there’s a lot to be excited about and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

The Saints plan to dial back some of Brees’ reps in practice in order to provide ample rest while also making sure that Hill and Winston get work with the first team. Doing well in any chances with the starters would help Winston’s chances of moving back up the depth chart in the future.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Saints OC: Jameis Winston smart, sharp, asking the right questions

  1. Smart and asking the right questions? Like what he did wrong while tossing 5 interceptions and having 2 returned for touchdowns- in the same game. Winston single handedly lost 4 games for the Bucs last year. Glad to know he’s being held in high regard. Now let him start just one game for you this year. See how that works out.

  3. Honestly not surprised by this article. Jameis was always (per local reports in Tampa) the first guy in the building, was always a worker, enthusiastic, picked up playbook easily and all the physical talent. The prob is that it is in his DNA to try rifle a ball between 3 defenders, will never check down to the safe outlet pass, always trying to make the spectacular play. It makes him both exciting and infuriating at the same time. Exceptionally dumb humans say he threw
    For 5k yards because of Bruce Arians. Many quarterbacks don’t have that mindset or the physical ability to go downfield. A lot of quarterbacks simply aren’t gunslingers, it’s not in their makeup. In any case I can totally see Sean Payton reigning a lot of his ways in – and if he does, the Saints offense will continue to be explosive. That’s the thing with Jameis, a lot of these rankings have him as the 32nd best quarterback or something. Well let me tell you something, the guy that’s ranked 28th for example isn’t throwing for 30 touchdowns and 5k yards. Cut down on interceptions and he’s top 10 easily

  4. I’m a huge Tampa Bay fan, and have been since I was a kid. Jameis has always said “the right things”, he “understands coverages”, and every other cliche of a smart qb, he just doesn’t execute on Sundays. You can’t judge Jameis until he’s on the field playing. He has an urge to let it rip, for better or for worse, that can’t be coached out of him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.