Sean McDermott: Depth has to be strong this year due to COVID-19

Getty Images

There are many questions left to answer about how the NFL will mount their 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but one thing that most people agree on is that teams are going to have players test positive once they are back at work.

How to isolate those players and best prevent the spread around the locker room will be on the list of things for teams to deal with this summer and fall. Bills head coach Sean McDermott noted on Wednesday that they’ll also have to be sure that they have strong enough depth to keep playing despite the absence of players.

“The reality of this year is, what happens if said player comes down with the virus? You need to have depth . . . We need to make sure the depth is what we need it to be,” McDermott said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com.

McDermott isn’t the only coach thinking about these possibilities. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians recently floated the idea of keeping a third quarterback on the roster and away from the team so that he’d be healthy if needed for games and we’ll likely hear more approaches to an unusual situation as the 2020 season gets closer.