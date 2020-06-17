Some teams may take fewer than 90 players to camp

Getty Images

The roster limit for NFL teams in training camp is 90. It’s not a minimum; however, they can bring fewer than 90. And some may do just that.

Per a league source, some teams are considering taking 80 or 75 players to camp in order to make it easier to comply with physical distancing guidelines and other requirements aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The question then becomes which players will be cut? Draft picks surely will be there. Will undrafted free agents be jettisoned, or will teams worried about cutting costs in a season that possibly will unfold without fans jettison members of the middle class? If young replacements don’t or can’t step up, the team could then bring back a more expensive player, at a lower rate.

Regardless, there could be smaller rosters during training camp, in order to better ensure that the virus will be out of the building.