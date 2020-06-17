Steelers join Juneteenth holiday movement

Getty Images

The Steelers are joining the large group of teams taking Friday off to honor Juneteenth.

Via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers will close their facility Friday to honor the emancipation of slaves.

The NFL and a growing number of teams are also closing to observe the holiday.

Cornerback Steven Nelson said recently that a number of players plan to continue to speak out against racism and police brutality.

“That’s the good thing about being a professional athlete,” Nelson said. “We have big platforms to speak out for the people, voice our opinion and thoughts, and just try to create change as best we can. A lot of guys have big followings on social media. That’s a great start to try and spread positivity and love throughout our country because God knows we all need it right now.”

And with more and more teams acknowledging the holiday, the platform continues to grow.