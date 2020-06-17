The Simms top 40 countdown, No. 11: Ryan Tannehill

Getty Images

The 2019 comeback player of the year had never really arrived. Last year, he did.

After seven seasons in South Florida that failed to yield sustained success, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill had a career season in 2020 resulting in a big new deal with Tennessee and, even more importantly, the No. 11 spot on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown.

It seems a little high; I’d probably put Tannehill behind Kyler Murray (No. 12) and Kirk Cousins (No. 13). But it’s not my list. It’s the list of a former NFL quarterback who has been around the game his entire life, and he makes a strong case for Tannehill.

So check out our discussion of Tannehill’s spot on the list, and tune in Thursday as we break into the top 10 of the Simms countdown.