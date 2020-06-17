The Simms top 40 QB countdown, No. 12: Kyler Murray

Getty Images

The NFL’s offensive rookie of the year had enough of an impact to land at No. 12 in the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown.

Kyler Murray of the Cardinals earned that spot with a stellar first season that largely went unnoticed, primarily because the Cardinals were the also-ran in the best division in football, scrambling for relevance against the team that went to the Super Bowl in 2019, the team that went in 2018, and a team that has gone twice since 2012, with a winning record every year since then.

But Murray deserves a ton of credit, and he’ll be getting more of it as more people see what he can do. And he can do it all, from throwing to running to making off-schedule throws to ultimately winning games and chasing playoff spots.

Murray already is the second best quarterback in the division under the Simms analysis, with only Russell Wilson ahead of Murray. Before long, Murray could maybe challenge Wilson for supremacy in the NFC West.