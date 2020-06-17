Tua Tagovailoa creates scholarship fund at his high school in Honolulu

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa used his time at the Saint Louis School to establish himself as a top player who would go onto Alabama and the first round of the NFL Draft.

Now that he’s signed a professional contract, Tagovailoa is giving back to the school to help others use it as a springboard to bigger things. Tagovailoa announced the establishment of a $300,000 scholarship fund and that he’s giving out four other scholarships over the next four years.

Those scholarships are named in honor of his grandparents.

“My hope is that these scholarships will give deserving Hawaiʻi students the same opportunities Saint Louis School gave me,” Tagovailoa said in a statement, via the Miami Herald. “It is a blessing to honor my family and high school through this gift.”

Saint Louis also counts Steelers defensive tackle Tyson Alualu, Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa, Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota and other former NFL players among its alumni, so Tagovailoa’s gift might help provide another promising player with a chance to follow in their footsteps.