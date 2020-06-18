Anthony Lynn: “It’s time to speak up and speak out”

Getty Images

The Chargers are wrapping up their virtual offseason program Thursday, and their offices will be closed tomorrow to mark the Juneteenth holiday.

They didn’t put out a statement specifically saying that, but Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com mentioned it. That’s actually fairly consistent with the way coach Anthony Lynn has handled recent weeks, beginning with his response to the death of George Floyd, in which he said he wanted to do more than put out a statement.

So he’s willing to use his platform to full advantage, to bring awareness to police brutality and systemic racism in this country.

“It’s time to speak up and speak out and not be silent about this anymore,” Lynn said, via the team’s official website.

Lynn joined a protest march in Huntington Beach on May 31, brought a judge in to talk to his players, and this week he talked to Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey about police reform. He’s also had a number of conversations with police officers about the need for accountability, and some frank conversations about race with the team.

“I believe I have a responsibility to help my community wherever I’m at, and just to help people in general,” Lynn said. “Like I said earlier, it’s time to speak up and stand for something. What’s going on in our country right now has been going on far too long. . . .

“I believe our team is closer now, and we just took a negative and turned it into a little bit of a positive for us because I believe it’s brought us closer together. We have a better understanding of one another, and when they do get back together then I think that’s when you’re going to see the chemistry with our team.”

If it has any impact on the football team, that’s good, but Lynn’s doing the more important work for his community as well.