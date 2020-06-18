Arthur Blank’s foundation donates $470,000 for racial equity causes

Getty Images

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms asked the Falcons to help be part of the solution in their community, and Falcons owner Arthur Blank has taken another step.

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced this morning it is donating $470,000 to seven organizations that are focused on creating systemic change and ending the disenfranchisement of BIPOC [black and indigenous people of color].

The donations include $150,000 to the Southern Center for Human Rights, $100,000 to the NAACP, $50,000 to Color of Change, $75,000 to Montana Racial Equity Projects, $50,000 to Movement for Black Lives; $25,000 to the Blue Institute, and $20,000 to the Out of Hand Theater.

Blank made a call for “unity” in late May following the death of George Floyd. since then, Atlanta has seen new turmoil after Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police.