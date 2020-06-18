Buccaneers unveil first images of Rob Gronkowski in uniform

Getty Images

On Tuesday, it was Tommy. Today, it’s Gronk.

The Buccaneers have released the first images of tight end Rob Gronkowski in a Tampa Bay uniform.

Gronkowski, who spent nine seasons with the Patriots before retiring in 2018, retired in 2019 and then unretired after being traded to the Buccaneers. Although there have been several examples of a high-profile player signing with a new team, it’s rare if not unprecedented for two high-profile players to jump from the team with which they are so closely associated to a new team.

In Tampa, that’s exactly what’s happening with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Which will make the 2020 season even more compelling.