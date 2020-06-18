California Gov. Gavin Newsom issues public mask order

Getty Images

If the Chargers or Rams or 49ers play a game in front of any fans, those fans will apparently be wearing masks.

California Governor Gavin Newsom just issued an executive order that required the use of face coverings “in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when distancing is not possible.”

“Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered — putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said in a statement. “California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations. That means wearing a face covering, washing your hands and practicing physical distancing.”

There are some exceptions to the order — including for children under 2 years old, and those with legitimate medical cause — but it would seem to cover stadiums when it requires them to be worn “in any room or enclosed area where other people (except for members of the person’s own household or residence) are present when unable to physically distance.”

Besides any legal requirement, it ought to be common practice among any population that wants to stop the spread of COVID-19 based simply on human decency.

The Packers have already sent masks to their season-ticket holders, with no promises about when or whether they might be able to be worn to a game. With two months before preseason games are set to begin, the NFL has time to come up with a plan to keep the customers safe.

And people have a chance to display consideration for each other by doing a very simple thing which could save lives.