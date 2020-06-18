Chiefs wrap up offseason program, look ahead to challenges of 2020

Getty Images

The Chiefs wrapped up their virtual offseason program Thursday.

Now, comes the hard part, harder even than trying to repeat: Playing a season in the midst of a pandemic.

“Social distancing, all those things, are important until we know more,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said during a recent video call, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “We know that right now that works, so let’s focus on that.

“Until we know something else, we’ll do something else. But, this is new, so let science help us along with this thing and hopefully time takes care of it, which it normally does with these things.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci expects the NFL to have a difficult time playing the 2020 season without implementing an NBA-style “bubble” approach. The NFL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said the NFL and NFLPA are addressing health and safety issues to mitigate the risk.

This season surely won’t be business as usual.

“I’ve been through a couple of these types of things,” Reid said. “I had the opportunity to coach in San Francisco when the AIDS epidemic was going on, so I felt that firsthand. I get the urgency there. Let’s just roll with it and see. We all know there’s going to be some kind of change potentially going on, and we’ll adjust.”