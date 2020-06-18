Deebo Samuel: See you in 10 weeks

Getty Images

Deebo Samuel underwent surgery Thursday for a Jones fracture in his left foot that occurred while running routes with several teammates in Nashville on Tuesday.

Although a report indicated it will take 12-16 weeks for Samuel to receive clearance to return to football activities, Samuel said in an Instagram post he expects to be back in 10 weeks.

“Life is full of disappointments, failures and setbacks,” Samuel wrote. “None of those things can permanently stop you. Within yourself you got the power to overcome anything that life throws at you. The most powerful thing besides God to me is a made up mind and the mission I’m on as well as my teammates. There’s no way a setback, adversity or anything else can detach me from the goal I’ve set. I’m surrounded by people who support me in the ways that matter the most. No person, situation, or circumstance can define who you are. I’m coming back harder than everrrr. If you don’t believe me, look at every adversity I faced then compare the bounce backs, and you’ll get the picture. See you in 10 weeks.”

Samuel was the 49ers’ second-leading receiver (57 catches), fourth-leading rusher (159 yards) and scored six touchdowns.