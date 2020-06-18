Dolphins to offer educational opportunity along with Juneteenth holiday

Getty Images

Like many teams, the Dolphins are offering their employees Friday off to celebrate Juneteenth.

They’re also providing their employees the chance to learn more about the day.

According to Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post, the Dolphins are also offering an online forum about the history of the holiday, conducted by Makiba Foster of the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center in Fort Lauderdale. The holiday honors the emancipation of slaves after the Civil War, from the day Union troops landed in Texas with the news in 1865.

The team is also christening their in-stadium drive-in theater Friday night by showing the movie “Selma,” which details Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march for equality through Alabama in 1965.

The Dolphins are also continuing daily distribution of 1,000 free meals to communities in the area, putting action into their efforts to educate and acknowledge.