Fauci says football season will be hard to pull off unless players are in a bubble

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 18, 2020, 9:33 AM EDT
The NFL is still planning to start its season on time, with all 32 teams playing in their own stadiums. But Dr. Anthony Fauci is skeptical that’s going to work.

Fauci, one of the leading figures in the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, told Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN that he thinks the NFL may need a “bubble” — like the NBA is planning with the entire league relocating to Orlando — if it’s going to make this season work.

“Unless players are essentially in a bubble – insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day – it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci said. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”

Fauci’s comments serve as a stern warning to the NFL, that while its plan is to play a season as usual, it had better have a good backup plan.

31 responses to “Fauci says football season will be hard to pull off unless players are in a bubble

  1. The Doc is spot on, their is not going to be a 2020 college or pro football season, to think otherwise is just delusional at this point with infections rapidly rising. This is about saving lives!

    Stay healthy my friends!

  4. Fauci has been wrong about most of what he has said during and before the pandemic. “no need to wear a mask”, “don’t restrict travel from China”. I don’;t have any faith in anything Fauci says.

  5. Fauci has been wrong about everything and flip flops almost every day. Where is the bubble for the protesters? NFL will start ON TIME with fans in the stands u can book it.

  6. It way past time these clowns start telling the public the actual truth about Covid19.

    All they do is tell people to stay away but they don’t tell people any of the actual details they have known since last winter.

    If they want people to listen they need to come clean.

  8. And a “bubble” is going to be near impossible to do. Players would never agree to being isolated from their families for 5 months, and even if they did agree to it, some players would violate the rules and risk bringing the virus into the bubble.

    I hope this works out, because it’s fun talking about football again (Top 5 offenses this year: Houston, TB, KC, Baltimore, Dallas. Discuss!), but it’s going to be difficult. Really difficult.

  10. Obviously we all want there to be football this fall. However I’ve already prepared myself mentally to cope with the fact that whatever season they start, likely might not finish as planned.

    This will affect franchises differently. As a Dolphins fan viewing 2020 as yet another “learning” year with so many young players, I’m not too worried about the ramifications of an incomplete season.

    Fans in KC, Baltimore, Tenn, GB, SF, TB, NO and other cities with more at stake in 2020 will certainly view this different than I do.

    At the end of the day though, I still want my young guys on the field and learning through experience. I am just glad my QB isn’t a 30 something with a potential lost season but instead a guy I was hoping to redshirt anyway (Tua).

    All they can do is try and have a season……the rest is out of their hands.

  11. If there is one thing we have learned, there is little room for intelligence in the NFL.

    Thanks for trying anyway, Doctor.

  12. Vegas will have none of this….the games will go on. Test them every week then..

  13. “Fauci’s comments serve as a stern warning to the NFL, that while its plan is to play a season as usual, it had better have a good backup plan.”
    Pretty sure the $15 Billion NFL business has been in constant daily talks with Fauci, CDC, WHO, etc. that it doesn’t need a “stern warning” from a public interview Fauci had with a news agency to know what’s going on.

    This holier-than-thou narrative is embarrassing. Just because they don’t tell the media about backup plans until NECESSARY doesn’t mean they don’t have every contingency accounted for.

  14. Dr’s tend overstate thier positions and it his job to be over cautious. We can’t hide forever so lets get on with life already.

  16. No matter what happens, Roger Goodell will still be paid his $50 million salary or whatever ridiculous number it is/

  17. I’ve been listening to Fauci since the 80s, when he was prominent in researching AIDs. He was reviled by everyone back then as well, in particular the gay/AIDs community. Most of them eventually came to realize he was one of few who actually knew what he was doing. Not 100% of the time, especially early on, but in the long run you could trust what he was doing and saying.
    Same thing with this pandemic.
    We all need to remember that this thing is NEW – it’s not the flu, SARs MERs, etc.. There’s an awful lot we still don’t know about it. We’re learning and Fauci is one reason why.
    IMO, Fauci is “THE MAN” when it comes to COVID19. Ignore him at your own risk; just wear a mask and wash your hands. You think that’s too much to ask? Then you just might need to take off that tin foil hat and those electrodes you’re wearing instead.

  19. Start the Football Season the first week of January 2021 , 12 games season, no preseason ,no bye weeks,, all games on Sunday !

  20. Fauchi is a virus researcher. It’s his whole life. His 15 minutes should be over. Didn’t see it coming, doesn’t know when it’s going to end but is sure of a second wave in October. Color me suspicious.

  21. I dont care what this guy thinks. Im ready to go to games. I would rather enjoy my life than to just sit around hide. Now . . . if this virus was a dangerous one and death rate was 105 plus, I can see where we shut the world down.

    Lets get on with life and sports. Push through this speedbump they call covid.

  22. For as smart as Dr Fauci is, he’s been wrong far too many times about this virus. People are done listening to the government about this. The NFL will play, with or without fans.

  24. I highly doubt the players are going to want to be in a “bubble” without their families etc for 16-20 weeks depending on how team does. I love watching football, but I can’t see this happening.

  25. why? I see the millions of minimum wage retail and grocery store workers still going to work with out their bubble as well as all the restaurant workers. Trash is still running this morning, road work still being done, all the doctors and nurses as well as all dentist offices are open. In FACT the country is 100 percent open to all workers SO WHY NOT SPORTS!?? Stop protecting the billionaires and millionaires! GET TO WORK OR THE REST OF US GET A FREE PASS AS WELL!

  26. psubeerman21 says:
    June 18, 2020 at 9:46 am
    And a “bubble” is going to be near impossible to do. Players would never agree to being isolated from their families for 5 months,

    We expect out young people in the military to do just that for far less money while in imminent danger. I think a bunch of guys making millions to play a game can cope with the hardship

  27. People complaining that Dr. Fauci didn’t know everything about this novel coronavirus from day 1 just don’t understand how science works.

    Many times, discovering how a biological entity works takes time. And frequently, scientists can be incorrect in their initial assessments of a natural phenomenon until new information, through research, comes to light.

    Fauci has made recommendations based on the best information that he’s had. As we know more about this virus, those recommendations may well change.

    I know people don’t like uncertainty, but that’s how science works. If you use scientific inquiry, you can never describe anything in the natural world with 100% certainty at any point in time.

  28. He said “if a second wave comes in November and December.” He isn’t saying that he feels the football season won’t or can’t be played. There are uncertain things about how bad things will be in November and December IF there is indeed a 2nd wave. That is what he is saying. There are ways to prevent a 2nd wave and those not wearing masks indoors when around groups of people are literally doing everything they can to produce a 2nd wave whether they are intelligent enough to realize it or not.

  29. The NFL has to be praying that they play. The issues that will arise from not playing are staggering…do they have to pay back money to the networks and ad partners…are players, coaches, GM’s contracts extended 1 year…is there no FA in 2021…do you draft in 2021…if so how poor will play be in 2021…not to mention the effect 0.00 revenue will have on the cap…

