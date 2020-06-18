Gary Kubiak not worried about Dalvin Cook being ready for season

Getty Images

Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak doesn’t put himself in the camp that believes it’s a mistake to pay running backs.

Kubiak said on a Wednesday conference call that he has “a couple of world championship rings” from his time on the Broncos staff because of Hall of Famer Terrell Davis’ ability to run the ball. Kubiak doesn’t call the shots when it comes to contracts in Minnesota, however, so his opinion isn’t going to help Dalvin Cook‘s push for a new deal.

Cook is headed into the final year of his contract and there have been reports that he’ll hold out of training camp if an extension isn’t done. There are complications to Cook going that route, but Kubiak isn’t concerned about any complications for the offense if Cook does miss time.

“He’s got as good a grasp at what we do and how we go about it,” Kubiak said, via Dane Mizutani of the Pioneer Press. “He could teach class [on our system] because he’s that bright and that smart of a football player.”

Whether Cook is there or not, Kubiak said the Vikings “believe in running the football.” Doing it with Cook would probably be the best thing for the team and the coming weeks will let us know if there’s any reason to think that won’t happen.