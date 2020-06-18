Gus Edwards thinks Ravens have a chance to make history again

Getty Images

The Ravens rushing offense took the league by storm last season and they ended the year by setting an NFL record for the most rushing yards by a team in a single season.

Being at the top of the list didn’t stop the Ravens from making an addition to the running back position this offseason. They drafted J.K. Dobbins in the second round in April to go with Mark Ingram, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards.

While Dobbins’ arrival makes the backfield more crowded, Edwards isn’t bothered by the move. He said on Wednesday that the team “definitely got better” and called the coming season a “great opportunity” for himself. He also thinks it’s a great opportunity for the team to break the record they set last year.

“I think [offensive coordinator Greg] Roman is committed to it, it seems like [head coach John] Harbaugh is committed to it,” Edwards said, via the team’s website. “That’s the first step. We’ll see where it goes. I’m excited. It’s a chance to make history.”

Finding ways to keep all of the backs busy will be a challenge for the Ravens coaches, but it will be a nice problem to have if they are producing at the same level as they did last year.