Hard Knocks set to premiere on August 11

Getty Images

The NFL’s plan continues to be to hold the 2020 season as scheduled and that means training camp is set to start late next month.

Assuming it does, NFL Films cameras will be at two camps to gather footage for this year’s edition of Hard Knocks. We learned some time ago that the cameras would be following the Chargers and Rams as they prepare for the 2020 season and their move into SoFi Stadium and on Thursday we learned the scheduled debut date for the show.

HBO announced that the first episode is slated to premiere at 10 p.m. ET on August 11. The final episode is set for September 8.

“Having been part of Hard Knocks before when I was with the New York Jets, my biggest takeaway from that whole experience was that you get out of it what you put into it,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said in a statement. “There’s a reason that season was probably the most popular Hard Knocks ever. If you’re going to do a show, do it right. You can’t fake it. We didn’t have a problem providing access because we built a relationship with the crew. There was a mutual trust that exists to this day with those people, and many of them will actually be working on this year’s show. Broadcasting your internal business all over the world isn’t something you regularly want to do, but in a year with as many challenges as this one has had, I’m glad we can be part of bringing football back to the fans this summer.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay submitted a shorter statement and said he’s “looking forward” to his first experience with the show.