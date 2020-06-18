Jamal Adams asks Jets to trade him

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 18, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jamal Adams and the Jets appear to be headed for a divorce.

Adams has asked the Jets for a trade and wants the team to give him permission to shop himself around to other teams, according to multiple reports.

The sixth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Adams is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, and he has made no secret of the fact that he thinks he’s due a major pay raise. The Jets, however, appear content to make him play out his rookie deal, which would keep him for a cap hit of $7.1 million this year and then $9.9 million on his fifth-year option next year.

Adams has been chosen to the Pro Bowl each of the last two years and is, at age 24, one of the top young defensive players in football. He would certainly return a lot in a trade, but it remains to be seen whether the Jets will go along with Adams’ request.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Jamal Adams asks Jets to trade him

  3. He is due for a nice raise. But with that second massive contract at stake and the Jets likely headed for more years of losing and poor management the request makes sense.

  4. Mr. Rivera is on line one.

    Jamal and Landon would almost guarantee a Redskins berth. Just sayin’.

  5. Jamal is a great talent, there’s no denying that and he obviously wears his heart on his sleeve. But, in saying that i can’t help but think his inability to keep his mouth is what is making the Jets take so long to give him a long term big money deal.

  8. If the Jets traded every player on the team who wanted out…they wouldn’t have a team.

  11. He only wants to be a Cowboy! He already stated that he wouldn’t need a contract extension until next season if he was traded to the boyz. Jets tried to openly shop him before last years draft, so yes it goes both ways he in return can ask to be traded. Everyone wants to be a Cowboy baby!

  14. Great player, I would love to see him stay with the Jets, but they have so many holes left to fill, it will be hard to pay him.

    I am not sure demanding a trade is the best way to do this…we shall see. I hope it works out for both sides.

    Thinks the Chief will trade for Jamal? It will just take Pat Mahomes…and…something.

    True story–Jets took Jamal over Mahomes and Watson. I am sure they–and most of the NFL–regrets that. But not as much as Chicago, which took Trubisky over both Mahomes and Watson!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.