Jamal Adams: “Maybe it’s time to move on”

Getty Images

Since holding out of a virtual offseason program really isn’t that much of a threat, Jets safety Jamal Adams ratcheted up the pressure on the team Thursday.

Responding to a comment on Instagram, Adams expressed some frustration at his lack of progress on a contract extension.

While pointing to the recent deal for Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Adams said he had to look after his own interests.

Adams wrote that he was going to “protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day. & if you guys don’t respect that, cool. It’s all luv. Maybe it’s time to move on!”

It’s the latest in a series of posts on social media about his frustration with the team.

The Jets have insisted they don’t intend to trade the 2017 first-rounder, despite constant chatter linking him to the Cowboys.