Joe Brady: To label Christian McCaffrey “just a running back” is injustice to him

Getty Images

Panthers coach Matt Rhule has said Christian McCaffrey is not “just a running back.” The team didn’t pay McCaffrey like a running back in signing him to a four-year extension that will pay him $16 million a season.

Likewise, the Panthers will not play McCaffrey just as at running back.

“To me, he’s a running back, and he can do everything,” Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady said, via video from Sheena Quick of 1340AM Fox Sports. “But to label him strictly a running back is injustice to him, and so, I think a guy like Christian McCaffrey, he can play literally any position on the football field. I think it can be to our advantage to be able to do that. I think a critical element to this offense is not just allowing people to know where players are going to be at all times. It’s trying to utilize different formations and different tempos or personnel groupings to create the mismatches that you want. Christian is one of the pieces that’s definitely going to be a driving force of our offense.”

McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. Only Roger Craig in 1985 and Marshall Faulk in 1999 previously had accomplished the feat.

McCaffrey, 24, had 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns on 403 touches. All three led the league last season.