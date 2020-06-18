Juan Castillo vows Bears’ offensive line will outwork everyone

Getty Images

New Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo says there’s nothing fancy about the way he’s going to overhaul the line.

Castillo said his previous experience working with head coach Matt Nagy in Philadelphia showed Nagy exactly what he needs to know: It’s all about hard work.

“I think what coach saw in me is that I’m an overachiever,” Castillo said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I work hard. My parents are from Mexico. I’m the first generation [born in the U.S.], so I only know one way, and my thing with my players is, I try to lead by example. My guys are going to outwork everybody. And if they’re going to outwork everybody, then I have to do that.”

Castillo is confident that he can make the Bears better by bringing them back to basics.

“It’s about fundamentals, man,” Castillo said. “It’s about doing it over and over and over and over. . . . That’s what it’s all about. It’s not about plays. It’s about fundamentals. Because a lot of people teach the same thing, but it’s about coming across, so you can get the job done.”

The Bears need Castillo and his linemen to get the job done, or else bigger changes may be coming next year.