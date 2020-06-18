Kareem Jackson believes he contracted COVID-19 while traveling

Getty Images

Kareem Jackson began feeling congested Monday. He woke up Wednesday with chills.

“So I decided to go ahead and get tested,” Jackson told Mike Klis of 9News.

Jackson’s test was positive for COVID-19, and he will spend the next two weeks in quarantine at home. The defensive back becomes the second Broncos player to contract the coronavirus. Linebacker Von Miller has recovered and resumed his workouts in San Francisco.

Jackson and Miller were among the Broncos to participate in a peaceful protest in downtown Denver on June 6, and while social distancing guidelines weren’t strictly followed, Jackson doesn’t believe that’s where he contracted the virus.

He traveled from Denver over the weekend.

“No, the doctor said with the congestion starting [Monday] that I would have picked it up this weekend,” Jackson said. “It definitely wasn’t from the march.”

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and Rams center Brian Allen are others known to have tested positive for COVID-19. They likely won’t be the last NFL players to contract the virus.

“I think there should have been concerns before guys started testing positive,” Jackson said. “We’re going to all be in close contact with each other. Of course, there’s going to be a lot of guys coming down with it.”