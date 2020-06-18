Kenyan Drake: I feel Cardinals will really take the league by storm

Getty Images

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake said last month that he think the Cardinals will “be a nuisance for everybody in the NFC West” and he’s thinking even bigger this month.

Drake made an appearance on NFL Network Thursday and said that he saw a big difference between last year’s team and this one. He said there was “just so much inexperience” on last season’s roster, but returning players now have a year with Kliff Kingsbury under their belts.

Add that to the additions from outside this offseason and it’s enough for Drake to buy into the notion that the Cardinals are set to make a jump after going 5-10-1 last season.

“I feel like the hype is warranted, to be honest,” Drake said. “When you add arguably the best receiver in the league in DeAndre Hopkins, the most electric quarterback in the league in Kyler Murray, you add me to the fold, you add a couple more pieces to the O-line, on defense, you draft a [Swiss Army] knife in Isaiah Simmons, shore up the D-line and bring in other people to build a great puzzle . . . [That’s] what we have in Arizona. I feel like we’re going to go out there and really take the league by storm, especially our division.”

Every year sees teams coming off of losing records generate buzz that positions them as a playoff contender in the offseason. Last year’s Browns are a reminder that things don’t always play out as hoped and the Cardinals are next up for a shot at meeting raised expectations.