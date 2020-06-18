Kyler Murray isn’t holding back

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he’ll kneel during the anthem in 2020. And when an Instagram user criticized Murray for his stance, the normally quiet and reserved signal-caller got blunt and candid.

“You think I give a f–k?” Murray said.

Murray said much more on Wednesday regarding the issues raised by this unique moment in American history. His words should be read and heeded by all.

“[F]or me being a black man in America, if it’s wrong I’m gonna say it’s wrong,” Murray said. “I feel like, personally, it’s on everybody to hold each other accountable. But more so, for me, if you’re white and you got white friends that feel this certain type of way or don’t understand what’s going on, it’s on you to educate them, as well as black, Hispanic, any other ethnicity.

“If you have any racist friends, it’s on you to stop that immediately and let them know why that’s not right, or what’s wrong with the way they think or just opening their eyes and allowing them to understand what’s wrong with their thought process because, to be honest, I mean, we’re all human. And I feel like we should all be treated equally. I don’t get the debate on why everyone should be treated equally because of their skin color. It doesn’t make sense to me, but it is what it is right now. We’re trying to fix that.”

Indeed we are. And the resistance to the basic notion that it’s long overdue for the promise of America to be equally applied to all Americans is mind boggling. But the resistance is definitely there. Read the comments attached to any PFT post that touches on this issue. (And you perhaps should read them while you can.) Check out Twitter, which some in the media actually believe is a crock pot of left-wing attitudes. Spoiler: It’s definitely not.

In 2020 America, there is rampant hate and resentment and anything but a clear acknowledgement that all races are entitled to the same treatment. It’s disheartening, frankly, that so many people are yelling and screaming against such basic concepts.

“It’s been going on for hundreds of years and everybody knows it but it’s always been just kind of a deal we just look past and just act like what . . . there’s always been this elephant in the room, but at the end of the day now I feel like there is change coming and I feel like, me especially, I stand for what’s right, I always have,” Murray said. “Regardless of my skin color, if it’s right it’s right. If it’s wrong, it’s wrong. It’s not hard to see. And what’s been happening is definitely wrong.”

It really is that simple. As said in the days after George Floyd’s murder, either you support equality in this country or you don’t. There’s no middle ground. And it’s no longer good enough to passively support equality, because that approach tacitly tolerates the opposition to it.

“It’s not enough to just not be racist,” Murray said. “We got to be anti-racist, you got to hold everybody accountable because at the end of the day that’s really what it comes down to is everyone holding each other accountable.”

Amen to all of that, and kudos to a young man who is poised to become the NFL’s next big thing being willing to say what he believes. The sad part is that comments like this shouldn’t be regarded as brave; they should be regarded as obvious.