Marqui Christian suspended for two games

Getty Images

Free agent safety Marqui Christian got some bad news in March when a deal with the Jets fell apart and there’s more bad news for him on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Christian has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season. The reason for the suspension was not part of the report.

Christian agreed to a deal with the Jets on March 21, but was back to being unattached less than a week later when the agreement failed to proceed to a finished contract. Cornerbacks Eli Apple and Darqueze Dennard and defensive tackle Michael Brockers also saw agreements fall apart before deals were done, but Apple and Brockers have gone on to sign with others.

Christian spent the last four seasons with the Rams. He appeared in 55 games and recorded 83 tackles while seeing most of his time on special teams.