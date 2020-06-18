NBA’s “bubble” plan could leave some coaches on the outside

Getty Images

As the NBA prepares to resume its 2019-20 season with 22 teams convening in Orlando, some coaches could end up on the outside of the bubble, looking in.

As noted by ESPN.com, the 113-page document prepared by the NBA regarding basketball in a pandemic creates a procedure for disqualifying certain high-risk individuals from participation — even if they are willing to assume the risk.

“[Commissioner] Adam [Silver] and the NBA have created a situation in Orlando that is likely far safer than in our coaches’ home market,” the National Basketball Coaches Association said in a statement. “Absent a significant threat, we believe a coach should be able to understand and assume their individual risks, waive liability, and coach in Orlando.”

The NBCA is concerned that certain older coaches, like Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni (69), Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry (65), and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (71), could be excluded from working in 2020, which could in turn impact their careers moving forward.

The NBA’s safety protocols create a system for identifying high-risk individuals based on various factors and for determining whether participating in the “bubble” season “would present a direct threat to his or her health.”

Agent Warren LeGarie, who represents D’Antoni and Gentry, told ESPN, “I hope there is a basketball solution to this issue rather than a legal one.”

The situation bears watching, given that the NFL could consider taking similar steps to identify and remove from facilities and stadiums persons who are deemed to present an unacceptable risk. The problem for the NFL is that, beyond older coaches like Bill Belichick and Pete Carroll, plenty of players may have significant risk factors, from morbid obesity to diabetes to high blood pressure and other potential current or past health problems that may increase the risk of a negative outcome to a bout with COVID-19.

Based on the initial protocols from the NFL, the league seems to be willing to allow all risks to be assumed, without any procedure for involuntarily keeping players, coaches, or staff members from working. It’s definitely something to monitor, along with the various other unresolved issues as the clock keeps ticking loudly toward the launch of training camp.