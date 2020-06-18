NFLPA medical director: Widely available testing is needed for restarting

Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci cast doubt about whether the NFL can have a full 2020 season without implementing an NBA-style “bubble” approach. The NFL’s chief medical officer responded earlier Thursday in a statement.

The NFLPA’s medical director addressed Fauci’s comments Thursday night.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci’s words carry important weight as he has served our country with expert guidance and moral clarity through many crises,” Dr. Thom Mayer said in a statement. “As we have communicated to our players throughout the spring, we know that there are significant challenges to the operation of football during a global pandemic. So far, we have been guided and made decisions based on the best available science and current slate of infections and hospitalizations. Our joint task force is comprised of experts in multiple areas who are working everyday with health and safety in mind.

“In addition to stringent protocols and workplace safety, we continue to reinforce the importance of widely available testing. It is not just a key to restarting football, but also a matter of public health. While the information we currently have indicates it will not be an issue in the near future, we all agree that ethically, we cannot as a non-essential business, take resources away from our fellow Americans.

“We will continue to update you as we move forward through the summer.”