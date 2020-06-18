Packers to hold virtual annual meeting of shareholders next month

Getty Images

The Packers announced Thursday they will hold the annual meeting of shareholders virtually on July 23 at 11 a.m. CT. The Packers Board of Directors approved the decision to hold the meeting virtually during its quarterly meeting Wednesday.

“As there still is uncertainty with respect to being able to hold gatherings of more than 50 people, and although we are hopeful that will change as we move into July, for planning purposes, our Board of Directors and I have decided to hold this year’s meeting virtually,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a letter to shareholders. “Please know we did not make this decision lightly, as we enjoy hosting many of you and your guests annually.

“We are pleased to be able to still hold our meeting and deliver all the reports you are accustomed to receiving. We invite you to join us via our exclusive webcast. As you may know, thousands of you have viewed the meeting online the past five years. This year’s meeting will expand on that capability.”

Meeting details, including instructions on how to attend the meeting virtually, were included in proxy information sent to more than 360,000 shareholders.