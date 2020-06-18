Patriots encouraging employees to read, reflect, listen on Juneteenth holiday

Getty Images

The Patriots are closing Friday in commemoration of Juneteenth, a spokesman confirms.

The team is encouraging employees to read, reflect, listen and learn, wanting them to use the day to better understand the historical significance of the day.

The Patriots informed employees earlier this week that Friday would be a paid company holiday.

The holiday honors the emancipation of slaves after the Civil War, from the day Union troops landed in Texas with the news in 1865.

Every team and the NFL office will close in commemoration of Juneteenth.