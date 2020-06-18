Ravens center Matt Skura passes team conditioning test

Getty Images

The Ravens may be getting a boost to the offensive line, with center Matt Skura passing an important milestone in his recovery from a serious knee injury.

According to Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, Skura’s trainer said he passed the Ravens’ conditioning test, less than seven months after he tore the ACL, MCL, and PCL in his left knee.

That could put him on track to be ready for the start of training camp, and would be good news for a team replacing retired guard Marshal Yanda.

The test consists of six back-and-forth, 150-yard sprints, totaling 900 yards. Each of the sprints has to be completed in 35 seconds, and players are given a a 70-second break between runs. Missing the time on one equals a failed test.

Skura’s Week 12 injury and the resulting uncertainty cost him $1.1 million worth of restricted free agent tender this offseason.