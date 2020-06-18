Ravens promote three of their own in personnel

Getty Images

The Ravens promoted three of their own in the personnel department, rewarding some guys who came up through the organization.

The team announced new titles for Mark Azevedo (assistant director of college and pro personnel), David Blackburn (national scout), and Joey Cleary (West area scout).

The team release even refers to them as part of the team’s “20/20 Club,” NFL shorthand for the guys who are hired in their early 20s for salaries in the $20,000-a-year range.

“The guys actually started when they were a little older than 20 and for more than $20,000, but that’s what we call them,” executive vice-president Ozzie Newsome said in the release.