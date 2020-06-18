Report: Buccaneers assistant coach tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

A member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

The unnamed coach tested positive despite being asymptomatic for the virus. Two fellow assistant coaches have also been quarantined as a result of the confirmed positive.

The Buccaneers have a total of 29 assistant coaches under head coach Bruce Arians listed on their online roster. Having three coaches sequestered due to a positive rest represents over 10 percent of the coaching staff that would be unable to personally interact with the team should in-person activities currently be ongoing.

Positive tests will just be a reality the NFL will have to adapt to when teams reconvene for the start of training camps and the season. Players, coaches and support staff will catch the virus and it will be up to the teams to successfully manage the circumstances to press on with the season.

The Buccaneers become the seventh team to have a player or coach with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. The Los Angeles Rams (Brian Allen), Denver Broncos (Von Miller, Kareem Jackson), New Orleans Saints (Sean Payton), Washington Redskins (Antonio Gandy-Golden), Dallas Cowboys (Ezekiel Elliott) and Houston Texans have all had positive tests along with the Buccaneers.