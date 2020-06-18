Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O’Neal to co-host fundraiser for NAACP, Boys and Girls Clubs

Getty Images

Shaquille O’Neal joined the Saints for a team meeting earlier this month as they talked about social justice and racial inequality in the wake of comments made by quarterback Drew Brees and he’ll be joining another NFC South player to raise money for organizations working on those issues.

O’Neal and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski are going to host an online fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and NAACP Empowerment Programs on June 27. There will also be a donation of one meal — up to 1.5 million meals in total — to Feeding America for every viewer who streams the event through outlets like Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

Gronkowski said it was a “chance to come together and bring other people together” as teams like the Buccaneers and Saints have been coming together in conversations in recent weeks.

“I’m sure that I’ll be participating in those conversations. Because it’s around me; it’s part of my life every single day,” Gronkowski said, via ESPN.com. “And I have absolutely no problem participating in those conversations. So when that comes about, I’ll be ready to hear the voices, and understand everything that’s going on from my teammates and others in the organization. So I’ll be very open to that when it’s that time, and when I get to see my fellow teammates.”

The event will feature musical performances by Snoop Dogg, DaBaby, Diplo and others as well as competitions like Horse between the hosts and a DJ set from O’Neal.